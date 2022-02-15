The West playoff picture with Brady Klopfer | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn brings on Golden State of Mind’s Bradley Klopfer to discuss the Western Conference playoff picture, headlined by the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies. They share their thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of those teams, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets, before discussing the parallels between Golden State and Denver in more depth. What would a Nuggets-Dubs playoff series look like? Will both teams be full strength? Ryan and Brady discuss.