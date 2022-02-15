Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 121-111 win over the Orlando Magic as Nikola Jokić goes for a ho-hum 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Nuggets clearly messed around with the Magic tonight, and while Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. are respectable NBA players, the Nuggets clearly didn’t respect their opponent tonight and let them hang around. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and the disparity between complacency and consistency that the Nuggets are constantly fighting.
Nuggets mess around, are clearly better than the Magic | Pickaxe and Roll
