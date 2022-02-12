Nikola Jokić | handshake meme | game-saving blocks | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets gutsy 110-109 win over the Toronto Raptors as Nikola Jokić saves the day once again with his third game-saving block of the season. Joker scored with ease in the first quarter as well, while Jeff Green had 19 points and both Bones Hyland and Will Barton had big-time plays in the clutch. Ryan discusses the starters, a bench unit featuring JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins, and the possibly the Nuggets making a serious run to end the season.