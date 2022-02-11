Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 108-102 loss to the Boston Celtics as the Nuggets blew a lead in the second half and were out-executed down the stretch. Nikola Jokić finished with a triple-double but also had nine turnovers. Facu Campazzo hit threes with the second unit tonight but closed the game with 17 straight minutes. Did Michael Malone make the wrong call? Ryan discusses, while also bringing some positivity with the Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. injury updates.
Turnovers and missed opportunities on the road in Boston | Pickaxe and Roll
