Recap: Denver Nuggets get rolled by Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves started off their game with multiple empty possessions before each side traded buckets back and forth on five straight possessions before a miss by the Timberwolves. However, the Nuggets were not slowing down as they had made six straight shots in the middle part of the quarter to build a small lead. However, as the quarter wore on, the Wolves started hitting their shots to evaporate the lead. Denver went into the second quarter trailing 28-30.

The second quarter started off bad, and it only got worse for Denver from there. The team’s second unit was -13 or worse across the board with just seven points scored between five players. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were on fire all quarter. With 2:36 remaining in the period, Minnesota was winning the quarter 35-15. To end the quarter, Denver finally got something rolling on the offensive end of the floor to make the scoreline a little more respectable, but they were still down 51-69 heading into the half.

The third quarter had the Nuggets continuing to struggle with consistent offense and defense. Every time Denver would get a bucket, they would immediately give one up on the other end of the floor, and it didn’t matter if it was the starters or the second unit as nearly every player on the Timberwolves finished with a positive plus/minus outside of two players that only suited up in garbage time.

The final period lacked a lot of the intrigue that we were hoping for with it largely being a period for the end of the bench to get some run. While that group finished as a positive for the night, it was in minutes that ultimately didn’t matter. Denver’s winning streak ended at five games as the head to the Utah Jazz tomorrow night to wrap up this road trip coming off of a 130-115 loss.

Stat Leaders

Points: Nikola Jokic - 21

Assists: Jokic - 8

Rebounds: Jokic - 16

Player of the Game: Nikola Jokic - 21 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 6-of-12 field goal, 1-of-4 3-point, 8-of-9 free throw