Highlights: Jamal Murray’s game-winner lifts Nuggets past Trail Blazers

It was a special night for Jamal Murray last night as the Denver Nuggets star point guard had a vintage performance to help steal a victory from the Portland Trail Blazers. After a phenomenal three-pointer by Damian Lillard to give the Trail Blazers a two-point lead in the closing seconds, the Nuggets and Murray responded with this remarkable shot:

For. the. win



In all the angles pic.twitter.com/dGUjUPbFTf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 9, 2022

Not only was it a big time shot from Murray, but it also could be a sign of things to come for the rest of the season. Even though Murray struggled on the defensive end of the floor last night, what he was able to provide the Nuggets offensively is what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing when Murray is on the floor.

Murray finished the game with 21 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field, 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line. It wasn’t how he started, but how he finished as 14 of Murray’s 21 points came in the final quarter as did all three of his three-pointers.

None bigger was the final one he hit as Murray’s step-back three helped the Nuggets snap a three-game losing streak. The confidence a shot like that could give Murray is absolutely huge and could catapult him for the remainder of the season.

Scoring wasn’t the only thing Murray did last night as when his shot wasn’t falling he did a great job getting his teammates involved. Murray dished out eight assists and hauled in five rebounds as he did his part to make an impact until his shot started to fall.

Watch the highlights from Murray’s big night — especially in the fourth quarter — in the link below!