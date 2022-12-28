Injury Report: Nuggets may be shorthanded in Sacramento tonight

Following a phenomenal come from behind victory against the Sacramento Kings last night, the Denver Nuggets square off tonight against the you guessed it, Sacramento Kings once again. With that being said, it may be a different looking Nuggets team tonight than the one we saw last night as Denver is currently dealing with a number of injuries.

Bruce Brown (right ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right shoulder sprain), and Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) are all questionable, while Jeff Green (left finger sprain/left hand fracture) remains out. Of all the players that are listed questionable, it feels like Gordon may have the best chance to play seeing as he sat out last night’s game in Sacramento.

Brown rolled his ankle in last night’s game, so it may be a surprise if he plays as well as Murray, who should definitely get the night off. The number of injuries Denver is dealing with could open the door for someone like Zeke Nnaji, who started last night but struggled fouling out in just 15 minutes.

Christian Braun is another player we should see get some more run as the Nuggets rookie put together another solid performance last night. Braun could be a welcomed addition to the starting lineup as he could help Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in slowing down De’Aaron Fox, who always presents fits for the Nuggets.

Denver may get a little luck on the injury front in that Kings big man Domantas Sabonis (right thumb avulsion fracture) is questionable for Sacramento. The Nuggets and Kings tip-off at 8PM MST.