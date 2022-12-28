Highlights: Michael Porter Jr.’s five threes sparks Nuggets comeback against Kings

The Denver Nuggets were down by as many as 20-points against the Sacramento Kings on the road last night and were in desperate need of a spark. Michael Porter Jr. came to the rescue courtesy of five three-pointers to go along with a team-high 30 points to help the Nuggets pull off the come from behind victory.

Porter shot 12-of-20 from the field, 5-of-9 from three as he was a walking flamethrower that Sacramento had no answer for. No three was bigger than the one Porter drained late in the fourth quarter that coupled perfectly with a massive three by Jamal Murray a possession later to help Denver secure the win. Porter’s second quarter — in which he scored 11 of his 19 first half points — also sparked the Nuggets to give them some momentum going into the second half.

MPJ from Denver



10-2 run pic.twitter.com/HhEqVfnU0V — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 28, 2022

In just his third game back after missing a month due to a heel injury, Porter looked as confident as ever and showed just how dynamic this Nuggets roster can be when they’re at full strength. This was by far Porter’s best game back and not only did he contribute offensively, but he also had some really good defensive possessions and contributed two steals on that end of the floor.

On the season, Porter is now averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game all while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Hopefully Porter can build on that performance tonight as the Nuggets are back in action against the Kings.

Until then, enjoy these highlights of Porter lighting the nets on fire last night!