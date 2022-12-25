What to watch for: Nuggets and Suns close out Christmas day

First of all, Happy Holidays from everyone here at Denver Stiffs. We hope you and your family have an amazing holiday! What better way to end your busy day of Christmas joy then with a Denver Nuggets matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

These teams have put together some amazing games in the past and tonight predicts to have no shortage of fireworks. With that being said, the Nuggets currently have -3.5 odds tonight against the Suns, but Phoenix will be getting a spark as Devin Booker is expected to return following a week absence with a groin injury.

Looking at some of the props for tonight’s game, I really like Aaron Gordon over 16.5 points (-105). Gordon has been the Nuggets second best player and has really made a case to represent the Nuggets in the all-star game. Michael Malone even vouched for Gordon to be an all-star before the Nuggets game against the Trail Blazers:

“Right now, if you were to pick two All-Stars from our team, Aaron Gordon is in that discussion.”



-Michael Malone on Gordon’s great season so far. — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) December 24, 2022

Another prop bet to consider is Michael Porter Jr.’s three-point line, which is currently set at 1.5 (-180). Porter returned to action on Friday night against Portland following a months absence due to a heel injury. He did not miss a beat as Porter scored 18 points in 27 minutes and made two of the six three-pointers he attempted.

Porter played decisive and seemed to have no rust even after missing a month. I expect Porter to stay hot and be productive for the Nuggets tonight on Christmas day. The Nuggets and Suns tip-off this evening at 8:30PM MST and can be watched on ABC.

