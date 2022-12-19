Nikola Jokic named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced today that Nikola Jokic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for his dominant play in all three of the Denver Nuggets games last week. Donovan Mitchell brought home the award in the Eastern Conference as both players had exceptional weeks.

Denver's Nikola Jokic and Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell ... your Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/5wupCOwVu2 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 19, 2022

It’s the 12th time in Jokic’s career that’s he’s brought home player of the week honors, which is the most in Nuggets franchise history. Denver went 2-1 last week behind Jokic averaging 36 points 17.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. No performance was better than what Jokic put together last night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jokic’s triple-double of 40 points, 27 rebounds (career-high), and 10 assists was one for the ages as he continues to put his name amongst the greatest players in NBA history. Anytime you are mentioned in the same conversation as Wilt Chamberlain you have to be doing something right and for Jokic that is almost a weekly occurrence.

On the season, Jokic is now averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and nine assists per game. The efficiency in which he’s doing it has also been pretty spectacular as Jokic is currently shooting a career-high 62 percent from the field, while chipping in 1.5 steals per game on the defensive end of the floor. Not only did Jokic put up big numbers last week, but he also became the Nuggets franchise leader in rebounds surpassing the great Dan Issel.

Congrats to Jokic, who continues to dominate the competition and could be en route to his third consecutive MVP!