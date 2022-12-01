Video: Jamal Murray continues hot streak with another solid game

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Jamal Murray dominate the competition like he has the last few games and if it’s a sign of things to come it’s great news for the Denver Nuggets and terrible news for the rest of the NBA.

Following arguably his best game of the season on Monday night when he scored a season-high 31-points, Murray followed it up by scoring 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from behind the three-point line. Murray also had four rebounds and two assists while turning in his fourth turnover free performance of the season.

On the season, Murray is now averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. When you break it down to the last two weeks though Murray has been dominant in every sense of the word and really seems to be turning a corner. In his last four games, Murray is averaging 22 points per game and is shooting a scorching 44 percent from distance.

Murray is also shooting a team-high 16.3 shots per game the last two weeks, which speaks to his confidence growing. There were always going to be moments of frustration from Murray to start the season, which is expected after all the time he missed. The turn around and growth we’ve seen from Murray just 20 games into the season speaks to the player he is and could be for the remainder of the season.

If Murray returns to the form we saw in the bubble just a few seasons ago, the Nuggets might be the most unstoppable team in the NBA.