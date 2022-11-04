Highlights: Nikola Jokic records 79th career triple-double, passes Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time

Last night was a special night not only because the Denver Nuggets captured a resounding win at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but their superstar big man Nikola Jokic reached another milestone in what already has been an illustrious career.

Courtesy of his 15 point, 14 assist, and 13 rebound performance, Jokic captured his 79th career-triple double, passing Wilt Chamberlain for sixth on the NBA’s all-time list. Jokic is now just 26 triple-doubles away from fifth all-time, which is currently a title held by LeBron James.

Russell Westbrook’s triple-double number of 194 is still the number to beat, but if Jokic keeps on this pace you never know, he may be able to catch that number. Jokic now has three triple-doubles in the Nuggets first eight games and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Following back-to-back MVP seasons, Jokic continues to dominate the competition as teams have no idea how to slow #15 down. On the season, Jokic is now averaging 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Even though his numbers (besides assists) are down from last year, Jokic is shooting a career-high 59.4 percent from the field.

The only concern to start the year for Jokic has been the turnovers as he’s averaging 3.5 per game. It’s a number you can certainly live with, but Jokic did turn the ball over 10 times against the Thunder, which is a number you would love to see go down.

To watch all the highlights from Jokic’s historic evening, click the link below!