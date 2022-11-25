Recap: Nuggets down Clippers 114-104 to win second straight

The Denver Nuggets picked up their second consecutive victory on Friday night courtesy of a 114-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Following an exiting come from behind victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder just two nights ago, the Nuggets followed it up by dominating the Clippers from start to finish.

It all started from the beginning as the Nuggets opened the game on a 10-2 run and never looked back. The Clippers found a way to make the game close at times, but every time they would get within striking distance the Nuggets would find a way to grow their lead once again.

Aaron Gordon led the way for Denver offensively as he continues to put together a great season scoring 29 points on an extremely efficient 12-of-16 shooting from the field, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Gordon also hauled in seven rebounds and dished out three assists as he has been a massive reason why the Nuggets are on a two-game winning streak.

Jamal Murray finished second on the Nuggets in scoring with 21 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field, 3-of-9 from three. It wasn't the best shooting night for Murray, but he still found a way to score and get his teammates involved as he just missed out on a double-double finishing with nine assists.

Nikola Jokic got the double-double Murray missed out on finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and was four assists shy of finishing with a triple-double. Vlatko Cancar also finished in double-fiugres with 13 points as he followed up his great performance in Oklahoma City with another solid one.

On the season, the Nuggets are now 12-7, which is good for just a half game back of the Phoenix Suns for first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets will be back in action on Monday night when they welcome the Houston Rockets to town.