Video: Bones Hyland’s career-high 29 points leads Nuggets past Mavericks

It was a career night on Sunday evening for Bones Hyland as his career-high 29 points helped lead the Denver Nuggets to a 98-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. After losing to the Mavericks just two days prior, Hyland and the Nuggets bounced back in a big way and found a way to win without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon in the lineup.

Hyland’s 29 points came in 35 minutes off the bench as he shot 10-of-21 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the three-point line. Not only did he score the ball, but Hyland also dished out six assists and hauled in three rebounds as he continues to become not only a rising star with the Nuggets, but throughout the NBA as well.

Bones getting Bizzy tonight



27 PTS with 5 left in the game

On the season, Hyland is now averaging a career-high 16.1 points per game, which is fourth best on the Nuggets just behind Michael Porter Jr. (16.3) and Jamal Murray (16.5). Hyland is shooting a scorching 45.7 percent from beyond the arc for the season, which is 15th best in the NBA.

As uncertainty surrounds when Jokic, Murray, and Gordon will be able to return to the floor, Hyland has taken it upon himself to help pick up the slack for the Nuggets offensively. With their win last night, the Nuggets record moved to 10-6, which is good for fourth place in the Western Conference.

Denver will be back in action tomorrow night when they welcome the Detroit Pistons to town. Until then, enjoy the highlights of Hyland’s career night against the Mavericks!