Your current leader in NBA three-point percentage: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

When the Denver Nuggets acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason from the Washington Wizards they lost two solid players in Will Barton and Monte Morris, but they gained a three-point sharpshooter and defensive specialist in the process.

It’s still early in the season, but through 13 games Caldwell-Pope currently leads the NBA in three-point percentage with an astounding number of 53.3 percent. Caldwell-Pope is 32-of-60 from distance and has made a three in all but two of the games he’s played in this season.

Caldwell-Pope’s best game from three came back on October 22nd against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he drained 6-of-10 from distance to help lead Denver to victory. For a Nuggets team that has struggled to score from distance at times the past few seasons, Caldwell-Pope has instantly come in and elevated Denver’s offense as the teams 41.9 percent three-point percentage is currently tops in the NBA.

Rounding out of the top-5 in three-point percentage is Kevin Huerter (52.6), Yuta Watanaba (51.4), and four players tied at 50 percent: Brandon Ingram, Dean Wade, Grant Williams, and Nuggets sixth man specialist Bones Hyland. Turning our attention to Hyland for just a second, he’s 31-of-62 from three and is lighting it up from distance just like Caldwell-Pope.

Not only has Caldwell-Pope helped the Nuggets offense, but the defense he provides has also been a welcomed sight. It was a no-brainer addition for Calvin Booth and the Nuggets front office when they were able to add Caldwell-Pope this offseason and he’s been about as good of an addition as they could have hoped for to help an already talented roster.

Caldwell-Pope’s best season from three came two years ago when he shot 41 percent with the Los Angeles Lakers. If he keeps his current pace up he’s going to blow that number out of the water and the continuous amount of open looks he’s going to generate with the Nuggets starting unit should help him get there.

The Nuggets could certainly improve their defense, but make no doubts about it their offense is here to stay and they are steadily becoming one of the league's best three-point shooting teams. Caldwell-Pope along with Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. —who is shooting 47.9 percent from three — are a massive reason why.