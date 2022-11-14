Highlights: Michael Porter Jr. pours in 31 points to help lead Nuggets past Bulls

It was like Michael Porter Jr. was shooting into the ocean Sunday night in Chicago and the Nuggets talented forward helped lead Denver to a 126-103 victory over the Bulls. Porter scored a season-high 31 points on a efficient 11-of-16 shooting from the field, 6-of-9 from behind the three-point line.

Porter accomplished all that in just 24 minutes as he was a one-man wrecking crew that Chicago had no way of slowing down. This performance came after Porter struggled in Denver’s loss to Boston just two days prior in which he scored just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field.

Not only did Porter bounce back in a big way, but he continues to prove his potential to be one of if not the best shooter in the entire NBA. Through 12 games, Porter is averaging 18 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Porter is shooting lights out from behind the three-point line as he is 43-of-89 (48.3 percent) from beyond the arc to start the season.

Porter’s career-high from three for a season is 44.5 percent, which he set two seasons ago. If Porter continues on the pace he’s currently on, it feels like he should be able to blow that number out of the water this year. After missing almost all of last season due to injury, Porter has bounced back in a big way and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

To watch all the highlights from Porter’s big game, click the link below!