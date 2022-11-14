Nuggets Reacts Survey: whose been Denver’s best offseason acquisition?

It was quite the offseason for the Denver Nuggets that started by losing Tim Connelly to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Connelly leaving allowed Calvin Booth to step into the decision makers chair and he certainly did not disappoint in his first offseason.

The Nuggets pulled off a trade with the Washington Wizards that saw them send off Will Barton and Monte Morris, while receiving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in return. Denver then turned around and gave Caldwell-Pope a two-year extension, doubling down on their investment of the talented 3-and-D player.

Booth’s next order of business involved adding more defense courtesy of the draft with Christian Braun and arguably the greatest value of the offseason in signing Bruce Brown. Both players are not only great defensive players, but also present a ton of upside on the offensive end of the floor.

It felt like it would be tough for Braun to earn a rotation spot from the jump considering he’s just a rookie, but the talented rookie from Kansas has just been to hard to keep off the floor. Caldwell-Pope has done his thing in the Nuggets starting lineup and Brown has made the most of his opportunities whether that’s been off the bench or in the starting five.

With that being said, who do you believe has been the greatest offseason addition thus far?

