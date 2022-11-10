Highlights: Nuggets overcome 18-point deficit to down Pacers and win fourth straight game

The Denver Nuggets overcame an 18-point deficit Wednesday night in Indiana to help them down the Pacers to the tune of 122-119. After trailing by 14-points at halftime, the Nuggets turned things around in the second half to push their winning streak to four games.

Denver’s starting five played a massive role in the victory as they combined for 92 of the Nuggets 122 points. Nikola Jokic finished as the Nuggets leading scorer with 24 points as he shot 10-of-20 from the field to go along with six assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Jamal Murray also had a pretty good game as he scored 18 points, hauled in eight rebounds, dished out four assists, and even had three steals on the defensive end of the floor. It wasn’t the most efficient night shooting the ball for Murray as he was just 6-of-15 from the field, but he made his mark in other ways and was a big reason why Denver pulled out the come from behind victory.

Aaron Gordon also had a fantastic game as he almost messed around and got a triple-double finishing with 18 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. Gordon was a monster on both ends of the floor and continues to put together a really impressive season as the Nuggets fourth option in the starting five.

The Nuggets record now sits at 8-3, which is good for fourth place in the Western Conference and just one game back of first place. To watch all the highlights from last night’s game, click the link below!