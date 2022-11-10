Nuggets release city edition jerseys for this season

The Denver Nuggets along with the NBA announced today the City inspired jerseys that each team will wear around the league this season. Nike and the NBA first started releasing the City inspired jerseys back in 2016 as the Nuggets have sported a ton of different versions of their skyline themed uniforms over the course of the past few seasons.

This year, Nike and the Nuggets came up with a little different look to tribute places around Denver such as Red Rocks and most notably Union Station, which was the inspiration for the jerseys font:

Mile High inspired every step of the way pic.twitter.com/MT1wvNzyD3 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 10, 2022

I’m a fan of the way these jerseys look with the simplicity and execution not just of the jersey, but the shorts as well. It’s definitely one of the plainer more simple combos than what the Nuggets have worn in the past, but I think they’re going to look nice on the court and have a nice meaning behind them.

Denver is slated to wear these jerseys 11 times this season, the first of which coming on November 16th at home against the New York Knicks. Here are the other 10 games the Nuggets will be wearing their new jerseys:

November 18th @ Dallas Mavericks

December 8th @ Portland Trail Blazers

December 18th vs. Charlotte Hornets

December 25 (Christmas Day) vs. Phoenix Suns

December 27th @ Sacramento Kings

January 11th vs. Phoenix Suns

February 15h vs. Dallas Mavericks

March 6th vs. Toronto Raptors

March 31st @ Phoenix Suns

April 8th @ Utah Jazz

What do you think Nuggets fans, are you a fan of the new jerseys?