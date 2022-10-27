Highlights: Nikola Jokic’s near triple-double lifts Nuggets past Lakers

The Denver Nuggets took care of business Wednesday night courtesy of a 110-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Nikola Jokic was a massive reason why as he was hitting circus shot after circus shot and fell just shy of his 79th triple-double, which would’ve passed Wilt Chamberlian for sixth all-time.

Jokic stuffed the stat sheet once again finishing with 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with 13 rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers had no answers for Jokic, who is off to a pretty strong start following back-to-back MVP seasons.

Through five games, Jokic is averaging 22.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. Jokic’s points and rebounds per game are down from last year, but his assists are a career-high as he is facilitating the ball and players around him are knocking down shots.

One of those players is Bruce Brown, who started for the Nuggets last night in absence of Michael Porter Jr., who was sitting due to lumbar spine management. Brown scored 18 points and shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc as he continues to be a great addition not just as a shooter, but on the defensive end of the floor as well.

Denver’s record through five games now sits at 3-2 as they will look to get some revenge tomorrow night when they welcome the Utah Jazz to town. Until that game, here are some highlights to watch courtesy of the best basketball player in the world.