Report: Michael Porter Jr. to miss tonight’s game, could return on Friday

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. will miss tonight’s game due to lumbar spine management.

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management), will miss his first game of the season tonight vs. the Lakers (ESPN, 10 ET), but there’s optimism he could be back vs. Utah on Friday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 26, 2022

The Nuggets listed Porter as QUESTIONABLE just yesterday on the injury report, so the news that he will miss tonight’s game was somewhat expected.

It’s no surprise the Nuggets are being cautious with Porter and that he will miss tonight’s game with all the action he has already seen this season. After playing in just nine games last season, Porter played in all five of the Nuggets preseason games and has played in all four of their regular season games as well.

Porter is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting a phenomenal 50 percent from beyond the three-point line. The Nuggets are certainly going to miss Porter’s presence, but they should have no trouble handling a Los Angeles Lakers team that has struggled to begin the season.

With that being said, Porter’s health is the most important thing and it is good news that Wojnarowski reports that MPJ could be back as early as Friday. Hopefully this is just a pre-cautious move from the Nuggets and that nothing has flared up with Porter’s back.

The worst thing Denver can do is rush one of their star players back and re-aggravate the injury that forced him to miss almost all of last season. It’s something to certainly keep an eye on when the Nuggets release their injury report once again tomorrow.