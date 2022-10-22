Recap: Denver’s balanced offensive attack results in 122-117 victory over the Thunder

The Denver Nuggets hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener, and the crowd went home happy tonight. Denver shot 49% from the field and 52.6% from three en route to the five-point victory. The Nuggets knocked down 20-38 threes tonight, which is the 12th time in franchise history they have done so. They are 11-0 in those games.

Jokic continues to make history as he tied Wilt Chamberlain with 78 triple-doubles. He scored 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists on 6-10 shooting. Denver had six players in double figures as all five starters scored 11+ points. Denver’s next task is at Portland on Monday at 8:00 PM MT.

1st Quarter

The Thunder got out to an early 5-3 lead with a Josh Giddey layup and a Gilgeous-Alexander triple. Gordon would tie it up with a dunk and MPJ and KCP followed with two straight threes to take the 11-5 lead

After almost two minutes of scoreless basketball, MPJ threw a nice behind-the-back pass to Murray in transition for an easy layup. Denver began the game shooting 5-9 from the field and 3-5 from three

After an OKC timeout, KCP knocked down a three, but Robinson-Earl responded with a dunk. Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander traded layups as Denver maintained an 18-11 lead

Three straight Denver turnovers helped OKC get within three. Muscala and Bazley combined for eight straight until KCP drilled a three plus the foul

Gilgeous-Alexander scored four in a row for OKC, and then Zeke Nnaji dunked one home. Bazley and Tre Mann hit two consecutive threes to give them a 29-26 lead, but Uncle Jeff ended the quarter with a four-foot bank shot

Score: 29-28 OKC

Scoring leader: KCP - 13, Gilgeous-Alexander - 9

The bucket was tough



But this Jokic pass... pic.twitter.com/jykOt9n3Ij — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 23, 2022

2nd Quarter

Aaron Wiggins scored five in a row to open the quarter for OKC, and then Bruce Brown and MPJ scored five straight for Denver. Kenrich Williams put the score at 38-33 with an and-one layup, but Nnaji quickly responded with a layup

Jokic and Mann exchanged floaters, and then Uncle Jeff converted an and-one opportunity. Denver would then take a 45-42 lead thanks to a mid-range jumper from KCP and an and-one layup from MPJ

Gordon and Dort matched two-point baskets, and then Murray hit a mid-range jumper for the 50-47 Denver lead. OKC gained the lead with two straight Giddey threes.

Murray responded with a mid-range jumper, but Gilgeous-Alexander countered with a layup. MPJ then ended the quarter with a triple to tie the game

Score: 55-55

Scoring leaders: KCP - 15, Gilgeous-Alexander - 15

Back and forth game in Denver



MPJ got us all tied up #MtnDew3pt pic.twitter.com/XDm3NWWvNh — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 23, 2022

3rd Quarter

MPJ opened the half with a corner three off a Jokic assist, and then he followed that up with a layup. Gilgeous-Alexander answered with a layup of his own, but Murray immediately responded with a triple for the 64-57 Nugget lead

Murray added another mid-range jumper, but OKC would answer again with a Giddey layup. Jokic and Murray then scored four in a row as Denver grew their advantage to 70-62

Muscala then nailed a three and a transition layup. Christian Braun drilled a corner three off a Jokic assist, but Mann answered with a triple of his own

Braun started to heat up with another three to give Denver a 78-70 lead. Muscala would then nail two straight threes, but Jokic responded with a three and a floater to maintain a seven-point lead

Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the rack for a smooth spin layup, then he and Mann combined for six straight until Uncle Jeff hit a mid-range jumper

Score: 88-85 Nuggets

Scoring leader: Gilgeous-Alexander - 24, MPJ - 17

4th Quarter

Eugene Omoruyi initiated the final quarter with a dunk, but Uncle Jeff swished home a three off a Murray assist. Mann and Robinson-Earl combined for five straight following two Denver turnovers to earn a 94-91 lead

OKC was on a 17-7 scoring run until MPJ drilled his fifth three of the game. Braun and Brown both hit two threes each with a Robinson-Earl triple in between which put the score at 99-97 Nuggets

Lu Dort knocked in another three to grab a quick lead, but two Jokic free throws regained the lead for Denver. Robinson-Earl continued his effective play with a layup, and then MPJ responded with a nice driving layup

SGA then hit a short mid-range to put the score at 105-104 Nuggets. KCP would then hit a contested step-back three, but SGA would counter with another short mid-range

The following possession, KCP hit another three for his 22nd point of the game. Giddey then scored a wide-open layup after an OKC timeout which forced a quick timeout from Denver

Over two minutes of scoreless basketball would ensue until Jokic assisted a Gordon three for the 114-108 lead. Giddey then went right by MPJ for an easy layup and Dort followed with another layup

Jokic drove to the rack for a tough layup with a minute to go and picked the pocket of Lu Dort which resulted in two free throws. After a Giddey layup, the free throw game would follow as Murray knocked in two free throws with 10 seconds left

Score: 122-117 Nuggets

KCP with SIX triples



60% from deep pic.twitter.com/n2ovx27TQK — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 23, 2022

Stat leaders:

Points: Gilgeous-Alexander - 28

Rebounds: Jokic - 16

Assists: Jokic - 13

Plus/minus: MPJ - +20