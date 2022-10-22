Highlights: Nikola Jokic records triple-double as Nuggets down Warriors

After losing to the Utah Jazz in their first game of the season, the Denver Nuggets bounced back with a 128-123 victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors to pick up their first victory of the season. Nikola Jokic was a massive reason why as he recorded his first triple-double of the season finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Jokic did all that on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 from the three-point line and made this phenomenal pass to secure the victory for Denver:

Nikola Jokic gets the triple double on this wild sequence!



Not only did Jokic dominate on the stat sheet, but he also led the team in minutes with 34 and left it all out there to help the Nuggets secure the victory. The pass to secure the victory wasn't the only special play Jokic made as he also made this eye popping pass to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who drained one of his three triples.

After a preseason in which Jokic struggled to score the ball, he has quickly put those worries to bed with his first two games of the season. Last night was a vintage Jokic performance as he put the team on his back and made every player around him better. You could see the chemistry with Caldwell-Pope continuing to grow and even his chemistry with Bruce Brown — who started in place of Jamal Murray — was pretty special.

Jokic and the Nuggets will look to do it all over again tonight when they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town for their home opener. Until then, check out these highlights from Jokic’s dominating performance against the Warriors.