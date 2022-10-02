Report: Calvin Booth Signs a Multi-Year Contract Extension

According to a report by Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Calvin Booth has signed a multi-year contract extension. The contract will last through at least the 2024-25 NBA season. The two sides came to an agreement and have committed to each other for the long term.

Calvin Booth has made all the right moves this offseason and the Nuggets have rewarded him for the job he’s done. After Tim Connelly’s departure, Calvin Booth had big shoes to fill and he did it magnificently. Between the moves in free agency like the signing of Bruce Brown, the trade for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the drafting of Christian Braun and Peyton Watson — Calvin Booth addressed the Nuggets’ biggest hole in the offseason.

The Nuggets have struggled defensively in the past few seasons, and have gotten many positive defenders this offseason. The team has stated a goal of being a top 5 defensive team this season, and they have gotten the right personnel to make that a realistic goal.

Overall, Booth has done a great job in his first few months. Being more aggressive in addressing the rosters’ needs than Tim Connelly did. He’s lived up to the expectations he set for himself this offseason. It’s a good deal for both sides.