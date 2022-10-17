Basketball is back: previewing the NBA’s opening night

The NBA is officially back tomorrow night as the Philadelphia 76ers head to Boston to face the Celtics, while the Los Angelas Lakers square off against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. With that being said, what odds should basketball fans be looking at on the NBA’s opening night?

Some odds to keep an eye on

Boston and Philadelphia get the night started at 5:30PM MST and the odds are currently in the Celtics favor. Two odds I’m keeping my eye on are the 76ers money line (+120) and the player made threes over/under.

I’m always a fan of taking the underdog and adding a couple parlays to the mix and one with pretty good odds is Jaylen Brown’s 2.5 made threes. The odds on Brown’s threes to hit the over is +120 and if you add that with the 76ers money line those two bets could win a fair amount of money depending on how much you wager.

Moving onto the late game, the Warriors are a heavy favorite at -6.5, while the Lakers money line is currently at +205. I have a hard time seeing the Lakers pulling off the upset in this one and would put my money on the defending champion Warriors. One of the player props to keep an eye on is Steph Curry is +425 to score 30 points and haul in six rebounds. This feels more than doable for Curry, who has a chance to put together another MVP caliber season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.