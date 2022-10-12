Recap: Denver’s offense finds its rhythm defeating the Clippers 126-115

The Denver Nuggets won their second game in a row as they hand the Los Angeles Clippers a double-digit loss tonight. Jamal Murray did not play tonight, but Denver did not miss a beat. They had eight players in double figures with the leading scorer being Ish Smith with 15. It was very balanced scoring all around tonight as the Nuggets shot 54% from the field and 44% from three-point land. They compiled 28 assists and executed the fast breaks beautifully by scoring 24 points in that area. They also pounded the Clippers in the paint 64-42 and turned them over 20 times. Their last preseason game will be against the Warriors on Friday at 8:00 PM MT.
1st Quarter
- Marcus Morris initiated the contest with a pull-up three off a Denver turnover. Aaron Gordon then got the Nuggets on the board with a tip-in shot, and then Morris Sr. and Brown exchanged baskets for both teams
- After a Normal Powell three, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored four in a row to tie the game at eight. The Nuggets then grabbed a 13-11 lead following an MPJ mid-range jumper and a KCP corner triple
- KCP and Morris Sr. matched threes and Gordon would continue the scoring for Denver with a driving layup from the post. Gordon would make another tip shot, but Normal Powell continued his hot shooting with another three to get the Clippers within one at 21-20
- Ish Smith checked into the game and hit his first mid-range shot and then assisted a Nnaji and-one layup. Batum and Wall combined for five in a row for LA, but Braun responded with two free throws after getting fouled on a transition layup attempt
- Denver then scored six in a row mixed in with a Wall mid-range jumper to grow the Nugget lead to 36-29
Score: 37-29 Nuggets
Scoring leaders: KCP - 10, Morris Sr./Powell - 8
2nd Quarter
- Reed introduced the scoring for Denver with a contested floater, but the Clippers kept themselves in it with multiple free throws. Reed enhanced the Nugget lead to ten with a transition three
- Wall and Kennard scored four consecutive for LA, but Ish stopped the mini-scoring run with a beautiful assist to Braun. Braun would then pick off a Clipper pass for a dunk in transition, but Powell countered with a mid-range jumper
- MPJ executed a great step-back three for a Denver eleven-point lead, 49-38. Powell and Morris combined for a quick five points, but Denver immediately responded with four straight from Brown and Gordon
- Bruce Brown got physical in transition, fighting through contact for an and-one layup. MPJ knocked in another tough, contested triple, but LA answered with four in a row to cut the lead to nine.
- MPJ ripped the net again with a corner three, and then both teams entered a little free-throw game. After a Zubac and-one, KCP punched one home for two and stole a pass resulting in two free throws.
Score: 74-66 Nuggets
Scoring leaders: Powell - 24, KCP - 14
3rd Quarter
- Luke Kennard began the game with a three and a layup, but Christian Braun responded with a tough layup. Cancar continued the scoring with a post fadeaway and a top of the key triple.
- Powell hit his 29th point of the game via the three-ball to cut the Denver lead 81-76. Ish then hit a beautiful reverse layup through traffic and assisted a Cancar layup.
- Davon Reed swished home his second three of the game in transition, but the Clippers answered again with a Preston layup. Kennard cut the lead to four with a mid-range, and although Smith matched it, Powell and Kennard scored four in a row to put the score at 90-88
- Out of a Denver timeout, Nnaji calmed the tensions with a great offensive rebound and putback. Peyton Watson scored his first points with an aggressive driving layup, but the Clippers would again match it at the other end
- Cancar then assisted a Jack White jam, and then LA diminished the lead to just two with a Diabate layup, followed by Moon tying it at 96 with a reverse layup. Diabate then gave the Clippers the lead with an absolute poster jam over Jack White
Score: 100-100
Scoring leaders: Powell - 32, KCP - 14
4th Quarter
- Ish Smith started the scoring with two layups, and then White knocked down a triple off a Smith assist. Denver grew their lead to seven and enhanced it with four straight points from Nnaji
- White and Diabate exchanged buckets, and then after a Nnaji alley-oop dunk, Coffey nailed a three to get within eight. Smith and Watson added four straight for Denver along with two from the line for Nnaji
- The Nuggets would grow their lead to 121-107 which was the largest advantage for Denver. Braun drove to the rack for a nice up-and-under layup, and then it would be answered with four straight from Malik Fitts
- After a Diabate dunk, Watson hit the bottom of the net for his only triple of the game
Score: 126-115 Nuggets
Stat leaders
Points: Powell - 34
Rebounds: Nnaji - 8
Assists: Smith - 8
Plus/minus: Smith - +17
