Denver Nuggets Sign Chasson Randle

The Denver Nuggets have announced that they have signed guard Chasson Randle to an Exhibit 10 contract. This comes after the news that Adonis Arms was released by the team with the intention of bringing him back to be on the Grand Rapids Gold. In the announcement of this signing, the team announced that they have also requested waivers on Adonis Arms.

Chasson Randle’s contract is an Exhibit 10 contract, and this means that he will be on the Nuggets roster until the beginning of the regular season — unless he is converted to a two-way contract. However, the Nuggets would have to waive one of Collin Gillespie or Jack White to make that happen because the two of them already take up both two-way spots on the Nuggets roster. However, the Exhibit 10 contract allows the Nuggets to control his G-League rights. This can lead to situations like Adonis Arms, where Chasson Randle could be rostered by the Grand Rapids Gold after being waived by the team.

Chasson Randle has played for four different teams over four seasons. In those seasons he has played with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Orlando Magic. Over his career he has averaged 5.7 points per game, 1.8 assists per game, and 1.4 rebounds per game in 16.1 minutes per game. In those games he shot 40.1% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc — making his true shooting percentage 54.2%. Randle will be available tonight for the Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns and will wear the number 7.