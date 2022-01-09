Nuggets trade Bol Bol, win in OKC | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 99-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder as they Nuggets make several moves (or are rumored to) that will shape their roster going forward, including the signing of DeMarcus Cousins and trading of Bol Bol. First, Ryan discusses the game, where Austin Rivers put up 22 points off the bench, including six three-pointers. Nikola Jokić and Will Barton also helped ice the game with a basket and free throws late. Ryan also discusses the roster moves at the end and why they’re leading up to something bigger.