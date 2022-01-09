Nuggets sign Davon Reed to two-way contract, waive Petr Cornelie

The Denver Nuggets announced today they have signed Davon Reed to a two-way contract and have waived two-way player Petr Cornelie as the corresponding move.

ORCHARD ROSTER MOVE: We've signed Davon Reed to a two-way contract and have waived Petr Cornelie.



https://t.co/ZDjnFqFB7x#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SkBghFK0L8 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 9, 2022

This is a well earned contract for Reed after playing on three 10-day contracts for the Nuggets over the course of the past month. Reed has been a nice contributor on both ends of the floor and has appeared in 12 games for the Nuggets so far this season.

Reed is averaging 4.4 points, three rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals in 17.6 minutes per game. His best game was against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 26th when Reed scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and had the game winning play defensively. Reed has been fantastic for the Nuggets on the defensive end of the floor all season whether it’s guarding the other teams best player in the starting lineup or their best player off the bench.

A quick note on Cornelie — who the Nuggets waived in the deal — whose time with the Nuggets come to an end in his first year with the team. The Nuggets drafted Cornelie back in 2016 with their second round pick and he finally earned his way onto Denver’s roster this season after playing professionally in France the last five years. Cornelie appeared in just 13 games for the Nuggets averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 2.9 minutes per game.