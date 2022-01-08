 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Nuggets plan to sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

Welcome to Denver, DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins!

By Brandon Ewing
Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets plan to sign veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.

It’s been rumored the Nuggets have been interested in adding another big man and Cousins certainly fits that bill. This is a move that always felt like could happen eventually due to Cousins relationship with Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who coached Boogie during their time with the Sacramento Kings.

It’s been a roller coaster past couple of years for Cousins as he missed the entire 2019-20 season following an ACL tear and has since made stops with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Cousins stint with the Bucks ended after 17 games averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. Milwaukee had to make a business decision in releasing Cousins to open a roster spot ahead of the trade deadline, but it’s interesting to hear Bucks GM Jon Horst’s comments regarding the veteran big man:

It feels like Cousins still has some good basketball left in the tank and hopefully the Nuggets can squeeze every bit out of him because they could use his presence off the bench. Cousins familiarity with Malone is already a great start and as long as he can maximize his minutes this could turn into something more than just a 10-day contract.

The Nuggets are back in action tomorrow night for a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but according to Marc J. Spears it’s unlikely Cousins will be able to play for Denver.

It’s more likely that as long as his physical and testing goes according to plan that Cousins could appear for the Nuggets Tuesday night contest on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.

