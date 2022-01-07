A cathartic win over the Kings filled with vibes | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn is joined by Brandon Ewing, deputy site manager of Denver Stiffs, to recap an impressive 121-111 Denver Nuggets win over the Sacramento Kings. Nikola Jokić put together a dominant two-way performance, JaMychal Green and Jeff Green both had strong performance, and the Nuggets trailed after taking the lead at 13-11 in the first quarter. Ryan and Brandon discuss the starters’ chemistry, a new bench look that worked wonders, and if the #vibes are back in Ball Arena.