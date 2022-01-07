Highlights: Nikola Jokic scores 33 points, hauls in 10 boards to lead Nuggets past Kings

Nikola Jokic was at it again on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings as he turned in another efficient performance to lead the Nuggets to a 121-111 victory to put Denver’s record back over .500 at 19-18. Jokic scored 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point line as he took the game over in the third quarter to put the Kings out of reach.

Not only did Jokic score the basketball, but he also recorded another double-double hauling in 10 rebounds to go with seven assists. Jokic had a solid night defensively as well contributing two steals and two blocked shots as he constantly affected shots at the rim.

Jokic had the highlight of the night when he threw this incredible no look pass to JaMychal Green for the easy lay in in the second quarter:

Nothing sloppy about this. pic.twitter.com/Bqkt94DAbO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 8, 2022

On the season, Jokic is now averaging 26 points, 14.1 rebounds, and seven assists again as he once again is playing at an MVP level. If the Nuggets can secure a top-5 seed going into the playoffs and Jokic continues to play the way he’s playing he should definitely have a pretty good shot at bringing home another MVP award.

