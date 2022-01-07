 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Nikola Jokic pulls off incredible no look pass against Kings

Just another day at the office for the leagues reigning MVP.

By Brandon Ewing
/ new
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost expected at this point, but every time the Denver Nuggets take the floor their superstar big man — Nikola Jokic — seems to pull off the impossible. In the second quarter of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Jokic had another one of those moments courtesy of this no look dime to JaMychal Green for the easy lay in.

The bench reaction was also pretty spectacular, I mean just look at Jamal Murray’s reaction:

Jokic had five assists in the first half to go along with 16 points and two rebounds as the Nuggets hold a 12-point lead at the break over Sacramento. In case you didn’t get a look at it the first time, here is another look at Jokic’s incredible pass.

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...