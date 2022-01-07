Matt Moore on All-Star teams and MVP race | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn brings on Matt Moore, co-host of the Locked On Nuggets podcast and insider for The Action Network, to discuss All-Star rosters for both the Eastern and Western Conference. Will the Chicago Bulls get two starters? Will James Harden make the team? Will Anthony Davis make the team? Ryan and Matt debate and pick their own rosters before discussing the MVP landscape for Nikola Jokić and Stephen Curry, plus other award races.