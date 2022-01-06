Nikola Jokic trails only LeBron James in froncourt votes following initial All-Star fan voting

Nikola Jokic is an All-Star and has been one each of the past three seasons. Jokic will certainly find his way to another All-Star appearance this season, whether it comes courtesy of fan vote or from his competitors/peers remains to be seen.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/3812PFdcGb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

In the initial batch of fan voting results for this year's All-Star game — which will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20th — Jokic comes in at fifth overall in both the Western and Eastern Conference with 1,649,809 votes and in trailing only Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James.

Jokic is second in frontcourt voting trailing James from the Los Angeles Lakers. It is nice to see Jokic ahead of some other players around the league and it speaks to the recognition fans are starting to give him around the world. I will say, how cool would it be to see Jokic as one of the captains of an All-Star team? Imagine that draft show, it would be one for the ages.

In order for Jokic to be a team captain he would have to lead the Western Conference in overall voting and he’s currently trailing Curry and James. Here is the link to vote for Jokic (or any other Nuggets players you think deserves the opportunity) to represent Denver during all-star weekend. Voting concludes on January 22nd at 12pm EST so you have till then to cast your votes.