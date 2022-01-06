Nuggets singing the blues after home loss to the Jazz | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 115-109 loss to the Utah Jazz as Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell outscore Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets despite the Jazz being without Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Ryan discusses the interior vs exterior matchup between both teams, Denver’ backcourt issues, and laments Denver wasting another great Jokić game. Then, he discusses the report that Denver is in search of wing and backup center upgrades.