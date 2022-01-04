Gordon Gross offers an injury update on Vlatko, MPJ, and Murray, plus rotation ideas | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn brings on Gordon Gross, senior writer at Denver Stiffs, to help update and inform Denver’s injury situation for several players, including Vlatko Čančar, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Markus Howard. He and Ryan also discuss the rotation and how the Nuggets can get more creative with Nikola Jokić’s minutes. Finally, they discuss recalibrating expectations for the Nuggets in the 2021-22 season and what fans should be hoping for at the trade deadline in February.