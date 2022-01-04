Report: Vlatko Cancar has a fractured right foot

On the injury report released by the Nuggets today, fans got the answer to the question of what Vlatko Cancar’s injury was last night against eh Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, he has suffered a fractured right foot. It is not specified what the fracture is, nor do we know the timeline for his return.

This comes at an awful time for both the Nuggets and Vlatko Cancar. Vlatko had been playing some of the best ball in his career for the last 7 games. He had been averaging 16 minutes per game in that stretch of time, and was giving the team very solid minutes. The Nuggets of course have been dealing with many injuries, and this one is just a new punch to a flurry of punches that the basketball gods have been throwing at the Nuggets.