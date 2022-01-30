Best win of the season solidifies Joker’s MVP candidacy | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 136-100 blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks as Nikola Jokić out-duels Giannis Antetokounmpo while Denver’s shooters go crazy. The Nuggets made 23 three-pointers, with several players having efficient nights and taking advantage of open shots. Ryan discusses one of the best starting units in the NBA, a bench unit that is suddenly functional, and how Jokić didn’t just solidify his MVP candidacy but might be leading the charge.