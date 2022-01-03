Scoring is hard, and the Nuggets offense made it impossible | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 103-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in which the Nuggets committed 26 turnovers and shot 24% from three, which isn’t a great combination! Nikola Jokić did his part with 27 points and 16 rebounds while being doubled constantly, but the rest of the Nuggets just didn’t show up offensively, outside of Aaron Gordon. Ryan discusses Denver’s backcourt dilemma with Will Barton, Facu Campazzo, and Austin Rivers, a bench performance that was mostly subpar, and a weird dynamic for Nuggets fans with Michael Malone and Popeye Jones.