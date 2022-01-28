Is Bones Hyland best suited for backup point guard? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 116-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans as Nikola Jokić once again proves himself as the best, most dominant player in the NBA with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Monte Morris and Austin Rivers were also good, but the biggest story is Bones Hyland, who took over for Facu Campazzo as the bench point guard in the second half and played well. Ryan discusses the change, where the Nuggets stand, and the trade deadline.