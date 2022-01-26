The Austin Rivers game | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 124-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets as Austin Rivers goes for a season high 25 points while hitting seven three-pointers. Sure, the Nets were without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but a win is still a win. Ryan discusses Nikola Jokić’s meh 26-10-8 performance, some questionable decision making from the starting unit, DeMarcus Cousins getting ejected, the bench rotation, and the middle of the West playoff picture.