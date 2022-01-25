Nuggets survive another scare versus Detroit | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 110-105 win over the Detroit Pistons as Nikola Jokić goes off for 28 points, 21 rebounds, and 9 assists. Cade Cunningham was fantastic for Detroit, but Denver had just enough defensive resistance with Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers, and Jeff Green to earn a win. Ryan discusses a good starting effort, another subpar bench performance, and various rotation choices.