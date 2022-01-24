Nikola Jokic named Western Conference Player of the Week

Congrats are in order the leagues reigning MVP as Nikola Jokic has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for his unreal three-game performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Detroit Pistons.

It all started on Wednesday when Jokic played arguably the best game of his career — at least a top-5 performance — to lead the Denver Nuggets to a comeback victory over the Clippers. The Nuggets were down by as many as 15-points, but Jokic led Denver to a 130-128 overtime victory in which he scored 49 points, hauled in 14 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists. No assist was more important than his last one that led to this game winning jumper from Aaron Gordon.

Goodnight, Nuggets fans snd especially Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/TD6rX2BM4w — Denver Stiffs (@denverstiffs) January 20, 2022

Jokic followed that performance up with another triple-double as he scored 26 points to go along with 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Nuggets 4-point loss to Memphis. Denver and Jokic got back to their winning ways last night in the Nuggets 6-point victory over the Pistons in which he scored 34 points almost capturing his third consecutive triple-double finishing just shy with nine rebounds and eight assists.

All in all, Jokic averaged 36.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10 assists per game last week. Not only were his numbers insane, but the efficiency in which he did all of that was also incredible as he shot 65 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line.

For the season, Jokic is now averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. The Nuggets are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 24-21, which is pretty remarkable considering all the adversity they have overcome this season. Jokic is a massive reason why Denver is that high in the standings and last week was just another indication of why the Nuggets superstar big man in the best player in the NBA.