Time to Boogie | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 117-111 win over the Detroit Pistons as DeMarcus Cousins makes his Denver debut on the second unit, which played better today! Nikola Jokić was merely amazing tonight rather than unbelievable. Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, and Austin Rivers filled their roles well. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench unit, and discusses where the Nuggets are as a team 45 games into the season.