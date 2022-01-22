It’s time to be honest about Facu Campazzo | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 122-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies as Denver’s starters score 101 points and are almost universally positive, other than the minutes where they overlapped with the bench. Nikola Jokić had another triple-double, this time with zero turnovers, and Will Barton added 27 points and eight assists of him own. Unfortunately, the bench just didn’t have it tonight. Ryan breaks down what went wrong, what to take away from Bryn Forbes’ debut, and what to do with Facu Campazzo.