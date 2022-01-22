Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Jamal Murray has a theory on Jeff Green’s athleticism at age 35

Jeff Green has been a very valuable role player for the Denver Nuggets this season. His defense, shooting and veteran leadership have all been on display and he’s given the Nuggets’ starting lineup a huge lift with the absence of Michael Porter Jr. But the best, and definitely most enjoyable, part of Green’s game as of late has been his outstanding athleticism. It’s extremely rare for a player of his age (35 years old) to dunk as much as he does and with as much force as he does. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, he had four dunks in the first half alone. On Saturday, Jamal Murray decided to comment on what he was seeing from the veteran.

Every dunk Unc Jeff have he get younger — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 16, 2022

It’s certainly an interesting theory from the Nuggets’ point guard. Green is in his 15th year in the league and it just does not seem that he’s losing an ounce of the athleticism that he’s shown his whole career. Playing alongside Nikola Jokic definitely creates more opportunities for a player like Green to showcase his athleticism, so it’s no wonder he’s flourishing in this role. Hopefully the Nuggets can find a way to keep him on the team going forward.