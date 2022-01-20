All-Star voting update: Nikola Jokic remains second in frontcourt voting, fifth overall

Another week, another NBA All-Star Game voting update as Nikola Jokic continues to pile in votes ahead of the final day to vote, which is on Saturday January 22nd at 12pm MST. In every update of the polls, Jokic has trailed only LeBron James in Western Conference frontcourt voting and Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and James in terms of overall votes between each conference.

LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.



Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/LBIU5BamC6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

As you can see, DeMar DeRozan is the only player close enough to knock Jokic out of fifth overall in voting. Jokic seems to be in line to get one of the starting frontcourt spots, which is quite the accomplishment as this would be his fourth consecutive all-star game and the second one in which he has started.

There is no player in the NBA more deserving of a starting All-Star spot than Jokic as he continues to play like the league's MVP and last night was a reminder of that. Thanks to a 49 point, 14 rebound, and 10 assist triple-double, Jokic led the Nuggets to a come from behind victory in overtime to push Denver’s record to 23-20, which is good for sixth place in the Western Conference.

For the season, Jokic is now averaging 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists as he looks primed and ready to bring home back-to-back MVP awards. Here is the link to vote for Jokic (or any other Nuggets players you think deserves the opportunity) to represent Denver during all-star weekend.

Again, voting concludes on January 22nd at 12pm EST, so you have until then to cast your votes and ensure Jokic starts for a second consecutive year in the All-Star game.