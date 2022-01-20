Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 130-128 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers as Nikola Jokić goes for a MONSTER triple-double with 49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and a block. Aaron Gordon hit the game-winning three on an incredible Jokić pass, and the Nuggets survived a fun and entertaining game. Ryan discusses Jokić’s greatness, the starters, the bench, and how Bryn Forbes can help.
Filed under:
There’s no comparison for what Nikola Jokić just did | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Nuggets epic overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers and Nikola Jokić’s epic triple-double.
Loading comments...