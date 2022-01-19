Highlights: Nikola Jokic records 49-point triple-double, leads Nuggets to victory behind legendary performance

There has been games in Nikola Jokic’s career where you certainly marvel at how incredible at basketball he truly is and Wednesday night was another one of those performances. In what could have possibly been one of the most dominant performances of his career, Jokic put together a performance for the ages to lead the Nuggets to a 130-128 come from behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic scored 49 points on an extremely efficient 16-of-25 shooting from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 14-of-16 from the free-throw line. To go along with his scoring numbers, Jokic hauled in 14 rebounds and dished out 10 assists, his tenth and final assist just so happened to be the one that won the game for Denver thanks to an incredibly clutch three-pointer by Aaron Gordon.

The pass

The shot



FOR. THE. WIN. pic.twitter.com/UPyoBfPqbK — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 20, 2022

Before we continue and talk about Jokic, Gordon deserves a ton of credit for tonight’s win as he not only hit that big shot, but he also finished the game with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from three.

Back to Jokic though, who now has 67 career triple-doubles and 10 this season. What made tonight’s so special was just how dominant Jokic was as he truly put the Nuggets on his back and carried them to victory. Jokic scored 37 of his 49 points in the second half and overtime to lead the Nuggets to victory as he made winning plays all game long.

There is no reason why Jokic shouldn't be the leader in the clubhouse for league MVP right now. What Jokic has done to keep the Nuggets afloat in the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. has been truly spectacular as Denver currently sits at sixth in the Western Conference with a 23-20 record.

